Tehachapi

California, USA

2019

Trailer : Tehachapi Project, California, October 2019, EN

TEHACHAPI, CALIFORNIA

In October 2019, French artist JR created a one-of-a-kind art activation within the walls of California Correctional Institution: Tehachapi in Southern California - a maximum security 4 facility.

JR and his team captured the portraits and stories of former and currently incarcerated citizens that are keenly focused on rehabilitation, as well as some of the prison staff, and pasted them with their help, as a large team, on the recreation space within CCI.

The wheatpasting of 338 strips of paper was completed in a few hours thanks to the help of all the participants in the project, and more incarcerated men and staff, working together with JR’s team.

The final installation shot was done from a birds-eye view with a drone.

JR Mural app, available on the App Store, offer to meet and to hear these former and currently incarcerated men, as well as the prison staff who have participated in the project.

Tehachapi, California, aerial view of the pasting, 2019

Tehachapi, California, night view of the pasting, 2019

First meeting with prisonners and presentation of the project, picture by Camille Pajot, 2019

First meeting with prisonners and presentation of the project, picture by Camille Pajot, 2019

First meeting with prisonners and presentation of the project, picture by Camille Pajot, 2019

First meeting with prisonners and presentation of the project, picture by Camille Pajot, 2019

Tehachapi, behind the scene, picture by Camille Pajot, 2019

Tehachapi, behind the scene, picture by Camille Pajot, 2019

Tehachapi, behind the scene, picture by Camille Pajot, 2019

Tehachapi, behind the scene, picture by Camille Pajot, 2019

Tehachapi, behind the scene, picture by Camille Pajot, 2019

Tehachapi, Through the wire fence, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by James Clarke, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Jesse Watson, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Hailey Magoon, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Jesse Watson 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Rick Rose, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Jesse Clark, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Joshua Geyer, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Tasha Van Zandt, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Roberto de Angelis, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Marc Azoulay, 2019

Tehachapi, Pasting in the courtyard, picture by Tasha Van Zandt, 2019

